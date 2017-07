Waxahatchee’s fourth full-length album Out in the Storm is out today, and with it came the jump toward more polished, full-bodied sound. But if you’re like me and more drawn to the ghostly, reverb-slathered intimacy of Katie Crutchfield’s earlier work, the album’s deluxe edition includes the stripped-down demos that went into the making of the album. Check out the barebones versions on Bandcamp and stream the album everywhere today.

