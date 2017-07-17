Watch The Eagles Play First Show Without Glenn Frey At Classic West Festival

The Eagles played their first show since the death of founding member Glenn Frey at the first night of their Classic West festival in Los Angeles yesterday. Deacon Frey helped to fill in for his late father, playing guitar and singing lead on songs like “Take It Easy” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” while Vince Gill took over the vocals on “Take It To The Limit,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” and “New Kid In Town.” Bob Seger also joined the band to perform “Heartache Tonight,” and you can watch some fan-shot footage from the set below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.