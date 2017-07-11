Watch Sufjan Stevens Cover David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” in Paris

Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner and James McAlister recently released their spacey collaborative album Planetarium, which features 17 tracks named, obviously, after things in space. The group kicked off the European leg of their tour last night in Paris, and Stevens covered a David Bowie song, which was, wouldn’t you know it, about space. The group’s performance of Bowie’s classic “Space Oddity” included some sweet guitar solos, and they even projected clips of the late star onto a wall behind the stage, which was flooded with violet light.

Watch the “Space Oddity” cover below.