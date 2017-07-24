Watch Eddie Vedder Join Roger Waters for “Comfortably Numb”

Roger Waters’ current summer run has thus far been trailed by political news: Officials in Long Island concerned about his criticism of Israel, fans in New Orleans upset over his mockery of Donald Trump. Last night, at Chicago’s United Center arena, the Is This the Life We Really Want tour clocked a more predictable milestone: An Eddie Vedder appearance. The Pearl Jam frontman stepped out of the shadows unannounced to sing the chorus on the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb,” and stuck around to contribute acoustic guitar.

As Rolling Stone points out, Waters and Vedder last performed “Comfortably Numb” together at a 2012 Hurricane Sandy relief concert at Madison Square Garden. In recent years, the song has been a semi-regular part of Pearl Jam’s set list. Watch last night’s version below.