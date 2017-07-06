Video: Japanese Breakfast – “Road Head”

Japanese Breakfast is Michelle Zauner, and her sinister new music video for “Road Head” is a self-directed, vintage-inspired creature feature about a woman and a beast on a road trip. When the pair make a midnight pit stop at a convenience store, Zauner grabs a stack of instant ramen emblazoned with “Road Head” and the initials SSFAP—short for Soft Sounds From Another Planet, her sophomore solo album, out July 14. The album’s co-producer, Craig Hendrix, plays the “Road Head” monster. Watch below.