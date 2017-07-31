Underworld Announce Beaucoup Fish Deluxe Reissue

In 2016, Underworld released their first new album in six years, Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, but they’re continuing to look into their past. After reissues for dubnobasswithmyheadman and Second Toughest In The Infants in 2014 and 2015 respectively, today the electronic duo has announced that they’ll reissue 1999’s Beaucoup Fish in a super deluxe remastered edition. The most expansive version of the new edition will feature a disc worth of previously unreleased outtakes from the recording sessions and two discs worth of remixes from artists like Fatboy Slim, Slam, Salt City Orchestra, and Adam Beyer. It’ll also contain a 60-page booklet with a new essay on the album.

The reissue will be out on August 25 via UMe. You can pre-order it here.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.