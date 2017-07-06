News \
Tyler, the Creator Announces New Album Scum Fuck Flower Boy
Tyler, The Creator just announced that his new album will be out later this month. Scum Fuck Flower Boy is the rapper’s fifth full-length, and it follows 2015’s Cherry Bomb. Tyler shared album art (pictured above) via Twitter along with a tracklist. Check it out below.
SCUM FUCK FLOWER BOY: 7/21 pic.twitter.com/b6gonFc3o1
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 6, 2017
Scum Fuck Flower Boy tracklist:
SIDE 1:
01 “Foreword”
02 “Where This Flower Blooms”
03 “Sometimes”
04 “See You Again”
05 “Who Dat Boy?”
06 “Pothole”
07 “Garden Shed”
SIDE 2:
08: “Boredom”
09 “I Ain’t Got Time”
10 “911/Mr. Lonely”
11 “Dropping Seeds”
12 “November”
13 “Glitter”
14 “Enjoy Right Now Today”
Scum Fuck Flower Boy is out 7/21 via Columbia.
This article originally appeared in Stereogum.