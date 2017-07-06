News \

Tyler, the Creator Announces New Album Scum Fuck Flower Boy

Bumbershoot 2016
CREDIT: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator just announced that his new album will be out later this month. Scum Fuck Flower Boy is the rapper’s fifth full-length, and it follows 2015’s Cherry Bomb. Tyler shared album art (pictured above) via Twitter along with a tracklist. Check it out below.

Scum Fuck Flower Boy tracklist:

SIDE 1:
01 “Foreword”
02 “Where This Flower Blooms”
03 “Sometimes”
04 “See You Again”
05 “Who Dat Boy?”
06 “Pothole”
07 “Garden Shed”

SIDE 2:
08: “Boredom”
09 “I Ain’t Got Time”
10 “911/Mr. Lonely”
11 “Dropping Seeds”
12 “November”
13 “Glitter”
14 “Enjoy Right Now Today”

Scum Fuck Flower Boy is out 7/21 via Columbia.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.

Tags: tyler the creator