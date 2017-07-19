New Music \
Tyler, the Creator – “I Ain’t Got Time!”
Tyler, the Creator’s new album Scum Fuck Flower Boy—his first since 2015’s Cherry Bomb—is out Friday, and he’s decided to drop another cut from project. “I Ain’t Got Time,’ which premiered via Zane Lowe’s Beat 1 show, comes a week after Tyler released the far more laid-back “Boredom.” In the accompanying interview with Lowe, Tyler revealed that he made the production for Nicki Minaj (who “couldn’t think of nothing”) and started working on the track at Kanye West’s studio during The Life of Pablo sessions. Listen below. Tyler also has his new show Nuts + Bolts premiering on Viceland on August 3.