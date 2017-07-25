News \
Watch Tyler, the Creator Talk to Colbert in His Boxers, Perform “911”
Tyler, the Creator was a guest on last night’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Before performing “911” from his new album Flower Boy, Tyler sat down to speak with Colbert. Over the course of the five-minute interview, Tyler grabbed Colbert’s butt, repeatedly complained about how cold the studio was, and agreed to watch old Elizabeth Taylor movies with Colbert as a “date.” Check out the interview and “911” performance below.