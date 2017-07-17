Tyga Somehow Managed to Get Many Famous People on His New Mixtape

Tyga was not able to regain his “Rack City”-era legitimacy as following his 2015 project The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty, an album that was objectively a disaster on nearly all fronts. However, he still raps and he still apparently has connections. Tyga has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming mixtape Bitch I’m The Shit 2, which is mainly notable for the features he managed to pack on it. Kanye West, Quavo, Young Thug, Pusha T, Chief Keef, Vince Staples, and Ty Dolla $ign are supposed to make appearances.

Yes, almost all of the features on Bitch I’m the Shit 2 are more popular than Tyga by several degrees. But again, what sets Tyga apart from struggle rappers is that his connections far outweigh his contributions. West executive produced The Gold Album, and the G.O.O.D. Music connection links him to Pusha T (though, Pusha has also called him a genius). Tyga has worked with Chief Keef and Young Thug before, and Vince Staples has ridden for Tyga before. Staples, West, Chief Keef and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborations have already dropped.

Another theory: Tyga could still be cashing in on the goodwill created by “Rack City.” It’s a classic. Anyways, read the tracklist below. Bitch I’m the Shit 2 and its features arrive on July 21.