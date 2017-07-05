Twin Peaks – “Under the Pines”

A month ago Twin Peaks (not the recently rebooted TV show) announced the subscription service Sweet ’17 Singles, in which every month for the rest of the year the Chicagoans will release a 7″ single. We’ve already heard the A-side of the first release, “Tossing Tears,” and now you can hear the adjacent B-side “Under The Pines,” a drunk and sunny love affair with a loquacious, yet sexy saxophone solo. Listen below.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.