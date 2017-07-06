Stream Toro Y Moi’s New Album Boo Boo

Instead of waiting a few more hours, Toro Y Moi has decided to release his new album Boo Boo before its official release date on YouTube. The project is his first since March’s collaborative effort Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2: Star Stuff and his first solo joint since 2015’s What For?. The Boo Boo stream is accompanied by visuals of Chaz Bundick in the midst of a rather pleasant and conveniently long commute. Watch it below or stream the music alone.

