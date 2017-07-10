News \

Tori Amos Announces North American Tour

unnamed-1-1499703893

Tori Amos is releasing her fifteenth studio album, titled Native Invader, in September. Now, she’s announced a fall tour in the US and Canada in support of the new record, which is part of a larger world tour beginning in September.

Native Invader is out September 8th. Check out the North American tour dates below.

Tori Amos:

10/24              O’Shaughnessy Auditorium               Saint Paul, MN
10/26              Orpheum Theater                            Madison, WI
10/27              The Chicago Theatre                        Chicago, IL
10/29              State Theatre at Playhouse Square   Cleveland, OH
10/30              Massey Hall                                    Toronto, ON
10/31              Michigan Theater                             Ann Arbor, MI
11/2                The Orpheum Theatre                      Boston, MA
11/3                MGM National Harbor                       Washington, DC
11/4                The Tower Theater                          Philadelphia, PA
11/7                Beacon Theatre                               New York, NY
11/8                Beacon Theatre                               New York, NY
11/10              Atlanta Symphony Hall                     Atlanta, GA
11/11              Durham Performing Arts Center        Durham, NC
11/12              The Ryman Auditorium                     Nashville, TN
11/14              Mahalia Jackson Theatre                   New Orleans, LA
11/16              The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory   Dallas, TX
11/17              ACL Live at The Moody Theater         Austin, TX
11/19              The Paramount Theatre                    Denver, CO
11/22              Schnitzer Hall                                  Portland, OR
11/24              The Paramount Theatre                    Seattle, WA
11/25              The Hult Center for Performing Arts   Eugene, OR
11/26              The Paramount Theater                    Oakland, CA
11/28              The Balboa Theatre                          San Diego, CA
11/29              The Mesa Arts Center (MAC)             Phoenix, AZ
12/1                The Theatre at Ace Hotel                  Los Angeles, CA
12/2                The Theatre at Ace Hotel                  Los Angeles, CA
12/3                The Theatre at Ace Hotel                  Los Angeles, CA

Geena Kloeppel
Tags: tori amos