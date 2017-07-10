Tori Amos Announces North American Tour

Tori Amos is releasing her fifteenth studio album, titled Native Invader, in September. Now, she’s announced a fall tour in the US and Canada in support of the new record, which is part of a larger world tour beginning in September.

Native Invader is out September 8th. Check out the North American tour dates below.

Tori Amos:

10/24 O’Shaughnessy Auditorium Saint Paul, MN

10/26 Orpheum Theater Madison, WI

10/27 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

10/29 State Theatre at Playhouse Square Cleveland, OH

10/30 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

10/31 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI

11/2 The Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

11/3 MGM National Harbor Washington, DC

11/4 The Tower Theater Philadelphia, PA

11/7 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

11/8 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

11/10 Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA

11/11 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC

11/12 The Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

11/14 Mahalia Jackson Theatre New Orleans, LA

11/16 The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory Dallas, TX

11/17 ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX

11/19 The Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

11/22 Schnitzer Hall Portland, OR

11/24 The Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

11/25 The Hult Center for Performing Arts Eugene, OR

11/26 The Paramount Theater Oakland, CA

11/28 The Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

11/29 The Mesa Arts Center (MAC) Phoenix, AZ

12/1 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA

12/2 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA

12/3 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA