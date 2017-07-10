News \
Tori Amos Announces North American Tour
Tori Amos is releasing her fifteenth studio album, titled Native Invader, in September. Now, she’s announced a fall tour in the US and Canada in support of the new record, which is part of a larger world tour beginning in September.
Native Invader is out September 8th. Check out the North American tour dates below.
Tori Amos:
10/24 O’Shaughnessy Auditorium Saint Paul, MN
10/26 Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
10/27 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
10/29 State Theatre at Playhouse Square Cleveland, OH
10/30 Massey Hall Toronto, ON
10/31 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI
11/2 The Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA
11/3 MGM National Harbor Washington, DC
11/4 The Tower Theater Philadelphia, PA
11/7 Beacon Theatre New York, NY
11/8 Beacon Theatre New York, NY
11/10 Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
11/11 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
11/12 The Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
11/14 Mahalia Jackson Theatre New Orleans, LA
11/16 The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory Dallas, TX
11/17 ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX
11/19 The Paramount Theatre Denver, CO
11/22 Schnitzer Hall Portland, OR
11/24 The Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
11/25 The Hult Center for Performing Arts Eugene, OR
11/26 The Paramount Theater Oakland, CA
11/28 The Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
11/29 The Mesa Arts Center (MAC) Phoenix, AZ
12/1 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
12/2 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
12/3 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA