The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Announce New Album Always Foreign, Release Single “Dillon and Her Son”

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die is both a thing Anthony Scaramucci may be muttering to himself right now and the name of a rock band. The Connecticut indie group has just announced their third album, Always Foreign, which is due out on Epitaph on September 29. The band also premiered “Dillion and Her Son,” the driving first single from the album featuring guest vocals from Aaron Weiss of mewithoutyou, via The FADER today. It’s TWIABP’s first new music since their 2015 album Harmlessness.

Frontman David Bello explains the inspiration behind the song as such: “This song is about aging in a world that’s constantly being flipped over and trying to hold together your sense of reality. It’s fun, but dangerous, and sometimes you have to stomp on some snakes to clear your path to being a more stable person.” Of Always Foreign as a whole, Bello also explained: “When we started writing we were fresh off Trump being elected, so there’s an anger to the album that’s different from what we’ve done in the past. There’s a lot more resistance thinking throughout the songs—not in a way that’s strictly anti-Trump, but also addressing things like white supremacy and controlling elements of the state.”

Listen to “Dillon and Her Son” below.