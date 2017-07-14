Stream The White Stripes’ The First Show: Live on Bastille Day

Today, Jack White’s Third Man Records has shared The White Stripes’ First Show: Live On Bastille Day on digital streaming services for the first time. The band’s first-ever live performance took place 20 years ago today—Bastille Day 1997—at an open mic night at the Gold Dollar Detroit, where they performed “St. James Infirmary,” “Jimmy The Exploder,” and the Clover’s classic “Love Potion #9.” The performance has been previously only released on vinyl. Check it out below.