The War on Drugs are gearing up for the release of their latest album A Deeper Understanding on August 25, and they’ve just shared a new song, a smoky six-and-a-half-minute jam called “Strangest Thing.” We’ve already heard two advance tracks from Understanding, “Thinking of a Place” and “Holding On.”

Check out “Strangest Thing” and some 8mm footage of the War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel walking around aimlessly (shot by Shawn Brackbill) below.