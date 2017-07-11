The Breeders Announce Fall Tour Dates

The Kim Deal-less Pixies have been touring throughout this year, and this fall, so will the Breeders. The beloved alt-rock group have announced that they’ll be embarking on their first tour in three years this fall. However, there’s no word on when they’ll be dropping new music (their last album, Mountain Battles, was released in 2008).

This touring lineup will feature the Deal sisters, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson. The schedule is below.

The Breeders tour dates:

October 29 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Centre (supporting Arcade Fire)

November 1 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

November 3 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

November 04 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

November 05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

November 06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

November 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater