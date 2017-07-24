Tegan and Sara Announce The Con 10th Anniversary Covers Album

Tegan and Sara’s 2007 album The Con turns 10 today, and the duo has just announced plans for The Con X: Covers, which will feature new versions of the album’s songs performed by other artists. No word yet on who those artists are—”Be patient!,” their announcement cautions—although we do know that The Con X: Covers will be released October 13.

“When I hear another band or artist cover one of our songs it can be indescribable and pleasantly disorienting – creating hope where there was originally hopelessness or joy where there was only ever regret,” Sara Quin writes in a statement. Tegan and Sara have already lined up an acoustic tour to mark The Con’s 10th anniversary; it kicks off October 20. [Stereogum]