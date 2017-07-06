Ted Leo has been at it for a while now, and the buzzsaw-guitar-rocker and former Matador Records staple is gearing up to release his Kickstarter-funded album The Hanged Man. The album, out September 8, is his first solo release since 2010’s The Brutalist Bricks. He’s also released the first single, “You’re Like Me.”

The song, which Leo shared a demo of in October, is anchored by a rock-solid hook and straddles Leo’s standard line between pop-punk and Bruce-Springsteen-esque songwriting tendencies. To learn more about Ted Leo and his re-emergence, read Stereogum’s great, in-depth, and harrowing cover story about him, which just came out. Listen to “You’re Like Me” via Soundcloud here, and check out the tracklist and cover art for The Hanged Man, below.

1. Moon Out of Phase

2. Used to Believe

3. Can’t Go Back

4. The Future

5. William Weld in the 21st Century

6. The Nazarene

7. Run to the City

8. Gray Havens

9. Make Me Feel Loved

10. The Little Smug Supper Club

11. Anthems of None

12. You’re Like Me

13. Lonsdale Avenue

14. Let’s Stay on the Moon