New Music \
Stream Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy
Tonight brings Tyler, the Creator’s new album, which we first believed to be called Scum Fuck Flower Boy but is apparently just called the more… tasteful Flower Boy. His fourth, the album contains collaborations with Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Jaden Smith, Roy Ayers, and Kali Uchis. There is also two songs with Frank Ocean, one of which, “911 / Mr. Lonely,” came out as a pre-release single. “Who Dat Boy,” the one that features Rocky, was Tyler’s first solo song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, coming in at No. 87. He also released two others from the album—“I Ain’t Got Time!” and “Boredom”—but you can hear the full thing below.