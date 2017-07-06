Stream Sheer Mag’s Debut Album Need to Feel Your Love

It’s been a longtime coming, but Sheer Mag’s Need to Feel Your Love is finally streaming in full. After a Compilation LP earlier this year compiled their three outstanding EPs into a single streamlined package, the Philly veterans are back with more soaring riffs and squealing vocals. The album includes the previously-released singles “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Need to Feel Your Love,” and “Suffer Me” and is now streaming over on NPR Music.

Need to Feel Your Love is out July 14 via Wilsuns RC.