A British Legislator Just Quoted Stormzy on the Parliamentary Floor

The white-hot grime MC Stormzy is from the south London borough of Croydon, and so is Sarah Jones, a member of British Parliament who was elected on the recent wave of support for the Labour Party behind Jeremy Corbyn. Jones gave her first speech to Parliament yesterday, urging her fellow MPs to “listen to the kids,” as it were–urging them to take seriously the concerns of the youth voters that helped Labour win its momentous gains. What better way to send that message home than with a quote from Croydon’s new favorite son?

“As Croydon’s Stormzy put so well in one of his songs, ‘You’re never too big for the boot’,” Jones said in her speech, as Metro points out. Watch the relevant snippet below.

Jones was quoting form “Big for Your Boots,” a gothic banger from Stormzy’s 2017 album Gang Signs & Prayer. Hear the full track below.