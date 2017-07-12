Steven Spielberg Documentary to Air on HBO This Fall

A Steven Spielberg documentary will air on HBO this fall, produced and directed by Susan Lacy. The film, simply titled Spielberg, is billed as “an intimate portrait of the iconic film director.” Spielberg is comprised of snippets from more than 30 hours of interviews with the iconic director and behind-the-scenes footage from his films, such as Jaws, ET: the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and others. Spielberg will narrate the film, with additional commentary from family, friends and colleagues: Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are among the 80+ industry people interviewed by Lacy for the project.

Spielberg is out on HBO October 7th.