Watch Spoon Rip Through “Can I Sit Next to You?” on Colbert

Spoon’s very good latest album Hot Thoughts brought them to funkier territory than they’ve ever explored before, and “Can I Sit Next to You?,” with its exquisitely Prince-ian verse and huge drifting synth line, is maybe the funkiest thing on it. The band brought an electric performance of the song to last night’s Late Show, with Britt Daniel doing his Mick Jagger thing for the first half and then strapping on a guitar for the quietly searing coda. Twenty years in, Spoon is still one of the best rock’n’roll bands going, and they were in full force last night.