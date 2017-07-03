Sampha performed at Glastonbury in England at the end of June, and BBC Radio 1 has now released a cover of Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky,” which he performed at the radio’s stage at the festival. Solange even tweeted about how deeply moved she was by Sampha’s rendition of her song. The pair recently collaborated on Solange’s “Don’t Touch My Hair” from her album A Seat at the Table.

crying sampha your voice and soul are unmatched https://t.co/7sa9AfWUAc — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 2, 2017

Listen to “Cranes in the Sky” starting at 7:36 here.