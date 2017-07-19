Video: Roger Waters – “Wait For Her”

Roger Waters has a melancholy new video to accompany his recent solo album Is This the Life We Really Want? “Wait for Her” features a behind-the-scenes with the flamenco dancer who appeared in the earlier video for “The Last Refugee,” interspersed with footage of Waters and his band. According to director Sean Evans, who was interviewed by Rolling Stone, the two videos are “companion pieces,” not a linear story, and there may be more yet to come. Watch below.