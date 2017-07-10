Some Pink Floyd Fans in New Orleans Booed Roger Waters For Showing Anti-Trump Images Onstage

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters is currently touring behind Is This the Life We Really Want?, his first new album since 1992. On Saturday night, the tour arrived in New Orleans—Waters’ first performance in the city since Pink Floyd played there in 1970. It might’ve been about that long since some fans paid attention to Roger Waters, because a few people evidently were unprepared for a dose of anti-authoritarianism in their rock ‘n’ roll, as the New Orleans Advocate’s Keith Spera reports:

During “Pigs (Three Different Ones),” a procession of profane images of the current American president filled the massive screens: Trump as a baby, being held aloft by Russian President Vladimir Putin; Trump as a statue with an exceptionally small penis. The parade continued for several minutes, followed by examples of infamous Trump quotes. Finally, the words “Trump is a pig” filled the screens, as if the point hadn’t already been made. It had, repeatedly, with a sledgehammer. When the anti-Trump barrage carried over to the subsequent “Money,” it felt like overkill. There was some booing, but any offended Trump fans who walked out missed the highlights that followed.

Waters’ anti-Trump display prompted some people to walk out out of the show, as also happened Friday night in Houston, according to WBRZ. Please, let’s find a safe space for the Trump-loving Pink Floyd fans.