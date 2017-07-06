Rainer Maria – “Suicides and Lazy Eyes”

Last month, I heard something I didn’t know I was waiting for: “Lower Worlds,” the new single from turn-of-the-millennium emo rock trio Rainer Maria. They hadn’t released an album since 2006’s Catastrophe Keeps Us Together, but the essential facts remained unchanged: They were originally from Madison, Wisconsin, and they took their name from Rainer Maria Rilke, the poet. At their best, Rainer Maria the band fused pained, piercing emotional insight with a sonic attack that brushed up softly against the edge of hardcore. They were sincere and you could turn it up loud.

On their second new single, “Suicides and Lazy Eyes,” Rainer Maria trade in the gear-grind distortion of “Lower Worlds” to shred something more lush and sensual. “Let the rest of the world be coarse / You stay sweet for me / Let me call you mine all the time,” sings Caithlin De Marrais, picturing a romance conducted in glances across a café table. References to Schiaparelli gloves and Modigliani portraits bolster the studious, slightly surreal atmosphere of flâneuse fantasy.

Rainer Maria’s new album S/T (literally S/T, not Rainer Maria) is out August 18. Listen to “Suicides and Lazy Eyes” and see Rainer Maria’s upcoming tour dates below. N.B.: The band slightly edited this version of “Suicides and Lazy Eyes” to sound its best outside of the album sequence.

Rainer Maria 2017 tour dates

September 13 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

September 14 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

September 16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

September 17 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

September 19 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

September 20 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

September 21 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

September 22 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

September 23 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

September 24 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

September 27 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

September 28 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

September 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

September 30 — Hamden, CT @ The Space*

October 5 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

October 6 — Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

October 7 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

October 11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

October 13 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

October 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

October 25-26 — Ybor City, FL @ PRE FEST 5

October 27-29 — Gainesville, FL @ FEST 16

*w/ Mates of State and Selector Dub Narcotic