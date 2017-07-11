News \
Watch Radiohead’s Weird Unboxing Video for OK Computer 20th Anniversary Box Set
OK Computer turned 20 this year, which Radiohead celebrated with a reissue of their acclaimed album. Today, the band have shared a slightly creepy new unboxing video for the OKNOTOK box set. In the video, the band’s character Chieftan Mews—a character from the Radiohead mythology—unboxes the package to the sounds of “Climbing Up the Walls.”
Watch the video below.
The OKNOTOK boxed edition is now shipping from https://t.co/e7609mML8X
Chieftan Mews has already got his, and is unboxing just for you: pic.twitter.com/hJEpzuvL8C
— Radiohead (@radiohead) July 11, 2017