Watch Radiohead’s Weird Unboxing Video for OK Computer 20th Anniversary Box Set

Radiohead
CREDIT: Gie Knaeps

OK Computer turned 20 this year, which Radiohead celebrated with a reissue of their acclaimed album. Today, the band have shared a slightly creepy new unboxing video for the OKNOTOK box set. In the video, the band’s character Chieftan Mews—a character from the Radiohead mythology—unboxes the package to the sounds of “Climbing Up the Walls.”

Geena Kloeppel
