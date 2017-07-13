Queens of the Stone Age Debut New Song Snippet in Teaser for Upcoming World Tour

Queens of the Stone Age has just released a new minute-long clip of a new song, likely from their upcoming Mark-Ronson-produced album Villains. It underscores a teaser preview for their imminent world tour supporting the album. The untitled song is a tight, brittle rocker dominated by a string of snaking Josh Homme riffs, and features a stammering lead vocal drenched in slapback echo. There’s almost a ’50s rock’n’roll energy here, and it sounds promising. The last song the band release was last month’s quintessential-QOTSA rocker “The Way You Used To Do.” Listen to the snippet below. Villains is out August 25.