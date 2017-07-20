Video: Prophets of Rage – “Living on the 110″

A week after unleashing “Living on the 110,” political supergroup Prophets of Rage has released an accompanying video. The clip features footage of the band playing through the jam as socially conscious factoids intercedes their performance. Did you know the richest 400 Americans own as much wealth as the poorest 150 million? If not, watch below. “Living on the 110″ leads up to Prophets of Rage’s self-titled debut album, which will drop on September 15. Chuck D, a member of the group, released an album with his Public Enemy crew earlier this month.