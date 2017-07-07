Classic Prince Videos for “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry” Come to YouTube

During his lifetime, Prince was famously protective of his artistic output and copyrighted material. His legal representatives ensured that any Prince songs, videos, or live performances uploaded to services like YouTube were swiftly removed—even 29 seconds of a baby dancing to “Let’s Go Crazy.” Just over a year after the icon’s death, that’s changing: Classic Prince albums arrived on streaming services in February, and today, several of his videos were posted on an official YouTube channel.

The new uploads include classic videos for “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” as well as live performances of “Take Me With U” and “Baby I’m a Star.” The selection is thin for now, and the video quality isn’t great, but it’s still a notable (and bittersweet) moment for fans. Watch a couple of the newly uploaded videos below.