Leonard Cohen, Feist, BADBADNOTGOOD Make 2017 Polaris Short List
Last month, the 40-name long list for Canada’s Polaris Music Prize was unveiled, and today they’ve shared the pared back 10-name short list of albums that will be eligible for the award when it’s given out at the Polaris Prize Gala in September. Feist, Leonard Cohen, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Weaves made the list. Notably, Drake, Mac DeMarco, Carly Rae Jepsen, PUP, and many others did not. Do better next time, guys! (JK.) Check out the short list below.
A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation
BADBADNOTGOOD – IV
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Gord Downie – Secret Path
Feist – Pleasure
Lisa Leblanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?
Lido Pimienta – La Papessa
Tanya Tagaq – Retribution
Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude
Weaves – Weaves
The Polaris Prize Gala will take place on September 18.
This post originally appeared on Stereogum.