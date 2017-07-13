Leonard Cohen, Feist, BADBADNOTGOOD Make 2017 Polaris Short List

Last month, the 40-name long list for Canada’s Polaris Music Prize was unveiled, and today they’ve shared the pared back 10-name short list of albums that will be eligible for the award when it’s given out at the Polaris Prize Gala in September. Feist, Leonard Cohen, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Weaves made the list. Notably, Drake, Mac DeMarco, Carly Rae Jepsen, PUP, and many others did not. Do better next time, guys! (JK.) Check out the short list below.

A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation

BADBADNOTGOOD – IV

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Gord Downie – Secret Path

Feist – Pleasure

Lisa Leblanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?

Lido Pimienta – La Papessa

Tanya Tagaq – Retribution

Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude

Weaves – Weaves

The Polaris Prize Gala will take place on September 18.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.