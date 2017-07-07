Playboi Carti Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges: Report

Playboi Carti has been arrested for allegedly shoving a woman outside of Los Angeles International Airport late Thursday night, TMZ reports. The rapper has reportedly been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for the incident. According to TMZ, Carti and the woman were arguing as they exited the terminal when “they began pushing each other, then he pushed her outside, grabbed her backpack and forced her into an Uber.” He was reportedly released Friday morning after posting $20,000 bail.