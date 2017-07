A cast of musicians, actors, writers, models, and more appeared in a new video supporting Planned Plarenthood, directed by photographer and artist Harley Weir. The video was produced by womenswear company Prouenza Schouler, and features appearances and brief testimonials from (momentarily) Grimes, Girls’ Jemima Kirke, Jojo, Hari Nef, and many, many more. Watch below. [Pitchfork]