Pinegrove Announce Winter Tour
Pinegrove have been busy playing festivals this summer, with recent appearances at Newport Folk Festival, Pitchfork Festival, and Panorama. Now, the band has added a winter headlining US tour to their current dates. They’ll be hitting the road this week, and playing dates all over the country until the beginning of December. Pinegrove recently released a video series documenting the making of the upcoming follow-up to their acclaimed album Cardinal, which was released last year.
Check out Pinegrove’s tour dates below.
Pinegrove:
08/02/17 – Vancouver, BC – Bitmore Cabaret
08/03/17 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
08/05/17 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon
08/06/17 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon
08/07/17 – Spokane, WA – The Bartlett
08/08/17 – Missoula, MY – The Zootown Arts Community
08/10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
09/20/17 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot^
09/21/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB^
09/22/17 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground^
09/23/17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival
09/24/17 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^
09/26/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck^
09/27/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street – OKC^
09/28/17 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown^
09/29/17 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda^
09/30/17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada^
10/02/17 – El Paso, TX @ The Perch at Tricky Falls^
10/03/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress^
10/04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ EchoPlex^
10/05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ EchoPlex^
10/06/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic^
10/07/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room^
10/10/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium^
10/11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s^
10/12/17 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project^
10/14/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater^
10/16/17 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s^
10/17/17 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records^
10/18/17 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium^
10/19/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry^
10/20/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo on Prospect^
11/25/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Snowed In*
11/26/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
11/27/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill*
11/28/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*
11/29/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)*
12/01/17 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth*
12/02/17 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern*
12/03/17 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House*
12/05/17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat*
12/06/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*
12/08/17 – Boston, MA @ The Royale*
12/09/17 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom at Outer Space*
12/10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*
^ = w/ Florist & Lomelda
* = w/ Saintseneca & Adult Mom