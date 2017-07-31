Pinegrove Announce Winter Tour

Pinegrove have been busy playing festivals this summer, with recent appearances at Newport Folk Festival, Pitchfork Festival, and Panorama. Now, the band has added a winter headlining US tour to their current dates. They’ll be hitting the road this week, and playing dates all over the country until the beginning of December. Pinegrove recently released a video series documenting the making of the upcoming follow-up to their acclaimed album Cardinal, which was released last year.

Check out Pinegrove’s tour dates below.

Pinegrove:

08/02/17 – Vancouver, BC – Bitmore Cabaret

08/03/17 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

08/05/17 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

08/06/17 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

08/07/17 – Spokane, WA – The Bartlett

08/08/17 – Missoula, MY – The Zootown Arts Community

08/10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

09/20/17 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot^

09/21/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB^

09/22/17 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground^

09/23/17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival

09/24/17 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^

09/26/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck^

09/27/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street – OKC^

09/28/17 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown^

09/29/17 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda^

09/30/17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada^

10/02/17 – El Paso, TX @ The Perch at Tricky Falls^

10/03/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress^

10/04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ EchoPlex^

10/05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ EchoPlex^

10/06/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic^

10/07/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room^

10/10/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium^

10/11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s^

10/12/17 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project^

10/14/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater^

10/16/17 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s^

10/17/17 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records^

10/18/17 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium^

10/19/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry^

10/20/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo on Prospect^

11/25/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Snowed In*

11/26/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

11/27/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill*

11/28/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*

11/29/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)*

12/01/17 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth*

12/02/17 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern*

12/03/17 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House*

12/05/17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat*

12/06/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*

12/08/17 – Boston, MA @ The Royale*

12/09/17 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom at Outer Space*

12/10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

^ = w/ Florist & Lomelda

* = w/ Saintseneca & Adult Mom