Phoenix Extend North American Tour
French indie stars Phoenix released their charming album Ti Amo back in June, and now they’ve announced six new performances in the U.S. this fall, along with two festival dates in Mexico. Check out the new tour dates (in bold) below, and read our June cover on the band here.
Phoenix:
8/11-12/17 Bali, Indonesia @ Sunny Side Up Festival
8/11-13/17 Jakarta, Indonesia @ We The Fest
8/15/17 Manila, Philippines @ Araneta Coliseum
8/18-20/17 Osaka / Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic Festival
9/2/17 Dublin, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
9/29/17 Paris, France @ AccorHotels Area
9/30/17 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
10/10/17 Columbus, OH – Express Live!
10/11/17 Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit
10/13/17 Montreal, QC – Metropolis
10/15/17 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10/16/17 Washington, DC – Anthem
10/18/17 Providence, RI – Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
10/20/17 Guadalajara, MX – Coordenada Festival
10/21/17 Monterrey, MX – Live Out Festival
11/9/17 Lima, PE – Explanada Parque De La Exposición
11/11/17 Santiago, CL – Fauna Primavera
11/15/17 Sao Paulo, BR – Popload Festival
11/17/17 Bogota, CO – Soma
11/19/17 Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital