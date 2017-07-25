Phoenix Extend North American Tour

French indie stars Phoenix released their charming album Ti Amo back in June, and now they’ve announced six new performances in the U.S. this fall, along with two festival dates in Mexico. Check out the new tour dates (in bold) below, and read our June cover on the band here.

Phoenix:

8/11-12/17 Bali, Indonesia @ Sunny Side Up Festival

8/11-13/17 Jakarta, Indonesia @ We The Fest

8/15/17 Manila, Philippines @ Araneta Coliseum

8/18-20/17 Osaka / Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic Festival

9/2/17 Dublin, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

9/29/17 Paris, France @ AccorHotels Area

9/30/17 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/10/17 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

10/11/17 Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

10/13/17 Montreal, QC – Metropolis

10/15/17 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10/16/17 Washington, DC – Anthem

10/18/17 Providence, RI – Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

10/20/17 Guadalajara, MX – Coordenada Festival

10/21/17 Monterrey, MX – Live Out Festival

11/9/17 Lima, PE – Explanada Parque De La Exposición

11/11/17 Santiago, CL – Fauna Primavera

11/15/17 Sao Paulo, BR – Popload Festival

11/17/17 Bogota, CO – Soma

11/19/17 Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital