Perfume Genius – “Wreath (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)”

Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas has shared electronic artist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s remix of “Wreath,” originally a highlight from No Shape. The new arrangement subdues the Herculean ambitions a bit for an elegiac respite. Listen below.

Perfume Genius performed “Wreath” Tuesday night at Jimmy Kimmel Live, and today, he announced a contest that asks entrants to submit videos of themselves dancing to this song. Some entries will make it to the song’s official video, and for the best one, Hadreas will cover a song that the winner picks and he’ll gift a “package full of witchy surprises.” Read the details here.

