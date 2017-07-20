Pearl Jam Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell on What Would’ve Been His 53rd Birthday

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard has published a letter dedicated to fellow grunge legend Chris Cornell, who would’ve turned 53 years old today. Read his tribute below.

I keep waking up in the middle of the night and remember, fresh again, that you are gone. An absence grows in my stomach and slowly turns circles like a far off galaxy on a grainy tv.

The same questions follow and my heart races…searching for reasons and what ifs..I’m so selfishly sad that I’ll never get to see you again, never play with you again, never feel the bask of your approval or be part of your life.

Fuck….

We all miss you so much…it was always a given in my mind we would all spend more time together when we got older, we would play more music and love and be loved like we dreamed…this was your time and you shared it with us…thank you.You were too much…

Your talent was jaw dropping…your songs, lyrics, your voice…how could you have all 3…

And then, the not so obvious…your wicked sense of humor and your playfulness…

all of us are heartsick and we will never get over losing you.

We hope you’re in peace and that your particles are mutating and transforming in harmony with nature. We wish your family our utmost condolences and sympathies.

We love you Chris,

Happy Birthday