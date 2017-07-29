News \
Panorama’s DJ Shadow, Cherry Glazerr, & Breakbot Sets Cancelled After Floor Breaks During Isaiah Rashad
The first day of Panorama Music Festival kicked off on NYC’s Randall’s Island yesterday, but it didn’t go off completely without a hitch. Fans had to be evacuated from the indoor Parlor stage tent at around 5PM after the floor broke in the middle of Isaiah Rashad’s set, Billboardreports, and the stage remained closed for the rest of the day, leaving DJ Shadow, Cherry Glazerr, and Breakbot without a stage to play on. It has not yet been announced if their sets will be rescheduled.
