Panorama’s DJ Shadow, Cherry Glazerr, & Breakbot Sets Cancelled After Floor Breaks During Isaiah Rashad

The first day of Panorama Music Festival kicked off on NYC’s Randall’s Island yesterday, but it didn’t go off completely without a hitch. Fans had to be evacuated from the indoor Parlor stage tent at around 5PM after the floor broke in the middle of Isaiah Rashad’s set, Billboardreports, and the stage remained closed for the rest of the day, leaving DJ Shadow, Cherry Glazerr, and Breakbot without a stage to play on. It has not yet been announced if their sets will be rescheduled.

To my fans…I'm deeply disappointed not to be playing tonight @PanoramaNYC because of a technical issue in our tent earlier today… 👎👎👎 — DJ Shadow (@djshadow) July 29, 2017

Sorry to the ppl that came to watch us at Panorama ! Good news is we play @roughtradenyc in BK RIGHT NOW! 🔊🎸show starts at 10pm — Cherry Glazerr (@cherryglazerr) July 28, 2017

