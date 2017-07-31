News \
Open Mike Eagle Announces New Album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, Releases “95 Radios” Video
Open Mike Eagle has announced new album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, which follows up last year’s Paul White collaboration Hella Personal Film Festival and is his first solo album since 2014’s Dark Comedy. Along with a tracklist and tour dates, the rapper-slash-satirist has released the video for “95 Radios,” which features fellow Mello Music Group artist Has-Lo. The song itself immediately stands out as one of the most accessible and imaginative cuts of his catalog. Find the video, tracklist, and tour dates below. Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is out September 15.
Brick Body Kids Still Daydream track list:
1. “Legendary Iron Hood”
2. “(How Could Anybody) Feel at Home”
3. “Hymnal” (Feat. Sammus)
4. “No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretends It Don’t Hurt)”
5. “Happy Wasteland Day”
6. “Daydreaming In The Projects”
7. “Brick Body Complex”
8. “TLDR (Smithing)”
9. “Breezeway Ritual”
10. “Wedding Ghosts”
11. “95 Radios” (Feat. Has-Lo)
12. “My Auntie’s Building”
Open Mike Eagle tour dates:
September 15 — Dallas, TX @ RBC
September 16 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
September 17 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda
September 20 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
September 21 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
September 22 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
September 23 — Ames, IA @ Maintenance Shop
September 24 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
September 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
September 27 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage
September 28 — Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
September 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
September 30 — Portland, ME @ Waking Windows
October 5 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
October 6 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
October 7 — Hood River, OR @ Underground Music Station
October 23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
October 24 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
October 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
October 26 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent