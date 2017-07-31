Open Mike Eagle Announces New Album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, Releases “95 Radios” Video

Open Mike Eagle has announced new album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, which follows up last year’s Paul White collaboration Hella Personal Film Festival and is his first solo album since 2014’s Dark Comedy. Along with a tracklist and tour dates, the rapper-slash-satirist has released the video for “95 Radios,” which features fellow Mello Music Group artist Has-Lo. The song itself immediately stands out as one of the most accessible and imaginative cuts of his catalog. Find the video, tracklist, and tour dates below. Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is out September 15.

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream track list:

1. “Legendary Iron Hood”

2. “(How Could Anybody) Feel at Home”

3. “Hymnal” (Feat. Sammus)

4. “No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretends It Don’t Hurt)”

5. “Happy Wasteland Day”

6. “Daydreaming In The Projects”

7. “Brick Body Complex”

8. “TLDR (Smithing)”

9. “Breezeway Ritual”

10. “Wedding Ghosts”

11. “95 Radios” (Feat. Has-Lo)

12. “My Auntie’s Building”

Open Mike Eagle tour dates:

September 15 — Dallas, TX @ RBC

September 16 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

September 17 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

September 20 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

September 21 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

September 22 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

September 23 — Ames, IA @ Maintenance Shop

September 24 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

September 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

September 27 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage

September 28 — Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

September 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

September 30 — Portland, ME @ Waking Windows

October 5 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

October 6 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

October 7 — Hood River, OR @ Underground Music Station

October 23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 24 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

October 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

October 26 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent