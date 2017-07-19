Oneohtrix Point Never – “Leaving the Park”

Oneohtrix Point Never composed the score for the upcoming Safdie brothers thriller Good Time, which played to big acclaim at Cannes and arrives in theaters in August. Last month, we heard “The Pure and the Damned,” a brooding collaboration between the composer born Daniel Lopatin and Iggy Pop. Now, Lopatin has released “Leaving the Park,” an instrumental whose slowly mutating analog synth arpeggios harken back to Lopatin’s Rifts days. Hear it on his website. Warp will release the Good Time score in August.