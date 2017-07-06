New Music \
Omni – “Equestrian”
Last year, Omni’s Deluxe was one of Bandcamp’s best-kept post-punk secrets, and now the Atlanta trio have announced a new album. Titled Multi-task, the 11-track LP looks to continue the band’s gravelly low-end vocals and scrappy upbeat guitar with a distinct Devo or Television edge.
Today, the group—which features former members of Deerhunter and Carnivores—has shared the new track “Equestrian.” With a steady lo-fi pulse, the act layers gritty guitars into a outpouring of analog warmth. Each element feels essential to the build of a tight-knit mid-tempo groove as singer Philip Frobos oscillates between a disaffected croon and the yelps and shouts of high-energy punk. “You know you’re worth it / You can’t afford it” intones Frobos with a caustic deadpan delivery.
Multi-task is out September 22 via Trouble in Mind. Check out the single and the band’s tour dates below.
Omni tour dates:
7/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl: Irrelevant Music Fest
7/26 – Nashville, TN @ 5 Spot
7/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
7/28 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace: Univ. of Madison
7/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
8/3 – Athens, GA @ Caledonia Lounge
8/4 -Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages
8/7 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
8/8 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar w/ Kevin Krauter / Peter Oren
8/9 – Memphis, TN @ Growler’s
8/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ OT301
9/1 – Larmar Tree Gardens, UK @ End of the Road Festival
9/2 – Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival
9/3 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
9/4 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
9/5 – Toulouse, FR @ Pavilion Sauvage
9/6 – Madrid, ES @ Sirocco
9/7 – Santiago De Compostela, ES @ WOS
9/8 – Barcelona, ES @ Altaveu
9/9 – Marseille, FR @ L’Emeobineuse
9/11 – Basle, CH @ Renee
9/13 – Zurich, CH @ Katakombe @ Sender
9/14 – Bologne, IT @ Freakout
9/15 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
9/16 – Orleans, FR @ Hop Hop
9/17 – Lille, FR @ DIY
9/18 – London, UK @ Moth Club
9/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
9/20 – Dublin, IRE @ Whealan’s
9/21- Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
9/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Psychfest
9/23 – Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar