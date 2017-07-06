Omni – “Equestrian”

Last year, Omni’s Deluxe was one of Bandcamp’s best-kept post-punk secrets, and now the Atlanta trio have announced a new album. Titled Multi-task, the 11-track LP looks to continue the band’s gravelly low-end vocals and scrappy upbeat guitar with a distinct Devo or Television edge.

Today, the group—which features former members of Deerhunter and Carnivores—has shared the new track “Equestrian.” With a steady lo-fi pulse, the act layers gritty guitars into a outpouring of analog warmth. Each element feels essential to the build of a tight-knit mid-tempo groove as singer Philip Frobos oscillates between a disaffected croon and the yelps and shouts of high-energy punk. “You know you’re worth it / You can’t afford it” intones Frobos with a caustic deadpan delivery.

Multi-task is out September 22 via Trouble in Mind. Check out the single and the band’s tour dates below.

Omni tour dates:

7/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl: Irrelevant Music Fest

7/26 – Nashville, TN @ 5 Spot

7/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

7/28 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace: Univ. of Madison

7/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

8/3 – Athens, GA @ Caledonia Lounge

8/4 -Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages

8/7 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

8/8 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar w/ Kevin Krauter / Peter Oren

8/9 – Memphis, TN @ Growler’s

8/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ OT301

9/1 – Larmar Tree Gardens, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/2 – Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

9/3 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

9/4 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

9/5 – Toulouse, FR @ Pavilion Sauvage

9/6 – Madrid, ES @ Sirocco

9/7 – Santiago De Compostela, ES @ WOS

9/8 – Barcelona, ES @ Altaveu

9/9 – Marseille, FR @ L’Emeobineuse

9/11 – Basle, CH @ Renee

9/13 – Zurich, CH @ Katakombe @ Sender

9/14 – Bologne, IT @ Freakout

9/15 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

9/16 – Orleans, FR @ Hop Hop

9/17 – Lille, FR @ DIY

9/18 – London, UK @ Moth Club

9/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

9/20 – Dublin, IRE @ Whealan’s

9/21- Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

9/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Psychfest

9/23 – Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar