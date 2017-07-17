Nine Inch Nails Unveil “Important” ADD VIOLENCE Back Cover

Nine Inch Nails will release ADD VIOLENCE, a new EP, this Friday. Today, they’ve revealed the EP’s intricate back cover, which comes with some teasing copy from the band: “REMEMBER WHEN RECORDS HAD BACK COVERS? NO? MAYBE THIS ONE IS IMPORTANT.” How “important” the cover will be is anyone’s guess, but it’s certainly interesting—check out the custom dials for emotions like anxiety, as well as the lights indicating we’re all in a simulation.

