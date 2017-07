Fellow Queensbridge alumnus Nas collaborated with Mobb Deep on multiple occasions throughout the ’90s, including on The Infamous’ “Eye for a Eye (Your Beef Is Mines)” and It Was Written’s “Live Nigga Rap.” So, it makes sense that Nas would pay tribute to the late Prodigy. At the Netherlands’ WOO HAH! festival over the weekend, Nas ran through Mobb Deep’s most famous song “Shook Ones, Pt. II.” Watch the moment below.