Mount Kimbie Announce New Album Love What Survives, Release “Blue Train Lines”

Mount Kimbie—the English electronic duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos—have announced their third full-length album, Love What Survives. They’ve also released a new song, the King Krule-featuring “Blue Train Lines.” The upcoming album is the follow-up to 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth, and is out September 8 on Warp Records.

Love What Survives includes the earlier singles “Marilyn,” featuring Micachu (a.k.a. Mica Levi), and “We Go Home Together,” featuring James Blake. Hear all three songs below, and scroll down for the full track list. Mount Kimbie has also announced a European tour.

Mount Kimble, Love What Survives track list

1. “Four Years and One Day”

2. “Blue Train Lines” (ft. King Krule)

3. “Audition”

4. “Marilyn” (ft. Micachu)

5. “SP12 Beat”

6. “You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)” (ft. Andrea Balency)

7. “Poison”

8. “We Go Home Together” (ft. James Blake)

9. “Delta”

10. “T.A.M.E.D”

11. “How We Got By” (ft. James Blake)