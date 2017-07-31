mother! is unpredictable auteur Darren Aronofsky’s deadly-mysterious upcoming film, one that looks like a home-invasion horror movie with more than a few unusual twists–perhaps an outright Satanic element. A full trailer for the movie, which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer, is coming August 8, but for now, we have a wild, unnerving new teaser to puzzle over. In it, disembodied voiceover dialogue and Jennifer Lawrence meandering around the house, culminates with a montage of a lightbulb exploding, a bug writhing in agony, Michelle Pfeiffer showing up with some creepy bald fella kissing her neck, and more.

mother! will play at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival before its theatrical release on September 15. Watch below. [Indiewire]