Mønic – “Deep Summer” (Burial Remix)

Today, the UK producer Mønic (also known as Simon Shreeve) posted a new song called “Deep Summer,” which was also accompanied by a Burial remix. This is Burial’s second remix of the year: In April, the elusive producer offered his own take on a 1995 track by drum’n’bass pioneer Goldie. In May, he released an ambient two-track EP called Subtemple. Listen to the Mønic original of “Deep Summer” and the Burial remix below. You can also purchase both tracks on a 12″ that comes out on July 21 via Shreeve’s label Osiris Music.