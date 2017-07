Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has confirmed his bandmate Chester Bennington’s death. “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” he wrote on Twitter. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Bennington’s body was reportedly found Thursday morning by his wife. TMZ reports that he apparently died from suicide by hanging. He was 41.