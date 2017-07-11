Somehow, an animated CBS special called Michael Jackson’s Halloween is coming to a television near you this October, Variety reports. The hour-long broadcast will apparently be full of Jackson’s music and boast a sort-of-star-studded cast of voice actors: Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Jim Parsons, Lucas Till, and more. An animated MJ, according to the report, is slated to appear in “a spectacular dance finale” for the show. Help!

But that’s not all. Clemons and Till are the voices of the two leads, described only by Variety as “millennials.” Their sidekick is somebody called “Ichabod the Dog” (I’m going to put my money on Jim Parsons for that one). Together, on some Scooby-Doo shit, they investigate a haunted hotel with the address 777 Jackson Street. Here they are:

CREDIT: CBS

Yes, the Jackson estate is okay with all of this: John Branca and John McClain, its co-executors, are executive producers on the project. Will this project somehow not be weird and creepy? Will “Ben,” MJ’s song about a killer rat written for the 1972 sequel to the original Willard, factor in? Will they manage to hold themselves to only one rendition of “Thriller”? You’ll have to wait until October to find out (or not).